HOODSPORT, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health has upgraded its water quality rating for a section of tidelands near Hoodsport west of Vashon Island in southern Hood Canal, certifying that clams and oysters there are safe to eat.

Those beaches have been closed to harvesting for 45 years. They are opening after four years of cleanup, according to the Puget Sound Institute at University of Washington Tacoma.