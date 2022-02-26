Hong Kong's success in fending off COVID comes back to haunt ALICE FUNG and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, Associated Press Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 10:13 a.m.
1 of26 Patients wait at a temporary treatment area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. For two years, Hong Kong successfully insulated most of its residents from COVID-19 and often went months without a single locally spread case. Then the omicron variant showed up. The fast-spreading mutation breached Hong Kong’s defenses and has been spreading rapidly through one of the world’s most densely populated places. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 Hui Ngai-seng, 75, receives his first dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Kin Cheung Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 A woman looks out of the window of an isolation unit at the Penny's Bay Quarantine Centre on Lantau Island, in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Hong Kong launched a vaccination requirement to enter shopping malls, restaurants and a host of other places on Thursday as it battles an expanding omicron outbreak and tries to overcome vaccine hesitancy in parts of its population. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 People line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Hong Kong residents expressed growing frustration after new, tighter coronavirus restrictions went into effect, imposed by city leaders in line with Beijing's zero-COVID policy. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 A medical worker prepares a dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Kin Cheung Show More Show Less
8 of26 An elderly woman receives a dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Kin Cheung Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 A general view shows a construction site where facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients are built in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Hong Kong residents are becoming increasingly annoyed with the administration's insistence on sticking to China's "zero-COVID" strategy as the city posted another record number of new cases Wednesday, bristling at ever-stricter regulations and a plan to test every city resident for the virus. Magnum Chan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 Workers wearing protective suits, clean the isolation units at the Penny's Bay Quarantine Centre on Lantau Island, in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Hong Kong launched a vaccination requirement to enter shopping malls, restaurants and a host of other places on Thursday as it battles an expanding omicron outbreak and tries to overcome vaccine hesitancy in parts of its population. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 A man wearing a face mask walks across a street In Causeway Bay, a shopping district of Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Kin Cheung Show More Show Less
14 of26 An elderly woman wearing a face mask works out at a housing estate in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. For two years, Hong Kong successfully insulated most of its residents from COVID-19 and often went months without a single locally spread case. Then the omicron variant showed up. The fast-spreading mutation breached Hong Kong’s defenses and has been spreading rapidly through one of the world’s most densely populated places. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 Patients wait at a temporary treatment area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. For two years, Hong Kong successfully insulated most of its residents from COVID-19 and often went months without a single locally spread case. Then the omicron variant showed up. The fast-spreading mutation breached Hong Kong’s defenses and has been spreading rapidly through one of the world’s most densely populated places. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 Customers wearing face masks purchase COVID-19 antigen test kits at a market in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. For two years, Hong Kong successfully insulated most of its residents from COVID-19 and often went months without a single locally spread case. Then the omicron variant showed up. The fast-spreading mutation breached Hong Kong’s defenses and has been spreading rapidly through one of the world’s most densely populated places. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 Workers build rooms of a new makeshift COVID-19 hospital and isolation facilities, in Tsing Yi of Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. For two years, Hong Kong successfully insulated most of its residents from COVID-19 and often went months without a single locally spread case. Then the omicron variant showed up. The fast-spreading mutation breached Hong Kong’s defenses and has been spreading rapidly through one of the world’s most densely populated places. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Hong Kong on Thursday reported 6,116 new coronavirus infections, as the city’s hospitals reached 90% capacity and quarantine facilities are at their limit, authorities said. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 A family line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Hong Kong on Thursday reported 6,116 new coronavirus infections, as the city’s hospitals reached 90% capacity and quarantine facilities are at their limit, authorities said. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 An aerial view shows a construction site of a new makeshift COVID-19 hospital and isolation facilities, in Tsing Yi of Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. For two years, Hong Kong successfully insulated most of its residents from COVID-19 and often went months without a single locally spread case. Then the omicron variant showed up. The fast-spreading mutation breached Hong Kong’s defenses and has been spreading rapidly through one of the world’s most densely populated places. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 An aerial view shows a construction site of a new makeshift COVID-19 hospital and isolation facilities, in Tsing Yi of Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. For two years, Hong Kong successfully insulated most of its residents from COVID-19 and often went months without a single locally spread case. Then the omicron variant showed up. The fast-spreading mutation breached Hong Kong’s defenses and has been spreading rapidly through one of the world’s most densely populated places. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
HONG KONG (AP) — For two years, Hong Kong successfully insulated most of its residents from COVID-19 and often went months without a single locally spread case. Then the omicron variant showed up.
The fast-spreading mutation breached Hong Kong’s defenses and has been spreading rapidly through one of the world’s most densely populated places, overflowing hospitals and isolation wards and prompting measures to test the entire 7.4 million population and hastily build six isolation and treatment centers.
