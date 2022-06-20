Hong Kong's last UK governor says crackdowns 'heartbreaking' June 20, 2022 Updated: June 20, 2022 11:17 a.m.
1 of6 Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong speaks ahead of the publication of his book "The Hong Kong Diaries", during a press conference hosted by the Foreign Press Association at the Royal Over-Seas League in London, Monday, June 20, 2022. The publication of the book coincides with the 25th anniversary year of when Hong Kong was handed back to China from being a British colony in 1997. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — The last British governor of Hong Kong said Monday that Beijing's crackdown on civil liberties in the former British colony has been “a lot worse” than he expected.
Chris Patten, who led Britain's last government in Hong Kong before the city was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, said it was “heartbreaking” to see the situation in the city as he launched a new book to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the handover on July 1.