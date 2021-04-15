Honduran woman exits Utah church after 3 years in sanctuary SOPHIA EPPOLITO, Associated Press/Report for America April 15, 2021 Updated: April 15, 2021 5:45 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After over three years living in a Salt Lake City church to avoid being deported, Honduran immigrant Vicky Chavez stepped outside Thursday with tears in her eyes as church congregants and friends cheered, celebrating her newfound freedom.
Chavez and her two young daughters took sanctuary in First Unitarian Church in January 2018 after she said she fled an abusive boyfriend in Honduras and sought asylum in the United States but was denied.
Written By
SOPHIA EPPOLITO