WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of Webster Groves say a homeowner fatally shot someone who allegedly broke into their home.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Friday. Police say the homeowner confronted a man who came in through a rear door of the home. KMOV-TV reports that the homeowner was armed with a shotgun and shot the intruder when he refused to leave.