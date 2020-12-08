Homeless man arrested after 3 people stabbed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A homeless man has been arrested in connection with the stabbings of three people in Indianapolis, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 34-year-old Kyle Neely was taken into custody after returning to the scene of the stabbings on the near east side Monday, WISH-TV reported.

Neely faces one count of aggravated battery and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, online jail records said.

The three people were found stabbed inside of an apartment, police said.

The three victims were listed in stable condition after the stabbings, police said.

A motive for the stabbings and Neely's connection to the victims were not immediately released.