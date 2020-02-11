Homeless advocate wants Ohio Supreme court to hear appeal

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A homeless advocate whose lawsuit against an Ohio city was dismissed has asked the state's Supreme Court to hear his appeal.

Lawyers for Sage Lewis recently filed the notice of appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court. They argue that a Summit County Common Pleas judge shouldn't have dismissed Lewis' lawsuit against the city of Akron. That dismissal was upheld by a state appeals court in December.

The lawsuit filed in 2018 challenged Akron's decision to deny a conditional-use permit for a homeless camp, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. A message seeking comment was left with Akron's law department.

Lewis had housed homeless people on his privately owned land since 2017, before the city p osted a notice to clear the encampment in 2018.