Home of San Francisco's 1st same-sex spouses now a landmark May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 6:52 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this March 3, 2008, file photo, Phyllis Lyon, left, and Del Martin are photographed at home in San Francisco. The hilltop cottage of the couple that became the first same-sex partners to legally marry in San Francisco has become a city landmark. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, May 4, 2021, to give the 651 Duncan St. home of the lesbian activists landmark status. The home in the Noe Valley neighborhood is expected to become the first lesbian landmark in the western United States, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this June 16, 2008, file photo, Del Martin, left, places a ring on her partner Phyllis Lyon, right, during their wedding ceremony officiated by then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, center, at City Hall in San Francisco. The hilltop cottage of the couple that became the first same-sex partners to legally marry in San Francisco has become a city landmark. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, May 4, 2021, to give the 651 Duncan St. home of the lesbian activists landmark status. The home in the Noe Valley neighborhood is expected to become the first lesbian landmark in the western United States, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The hilltop cottage belonging to a lesbian couple who were the first same-sex partners to legally marry in San Francisco has become a city landmark.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to give the 651 Duncan St. home of the late lesbian activists Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin landmark status. The home in the Noe Valley neighborhood is expected to become the first lesbian landmark in the U.S. West, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.