Holocaust survivor, author Gerda Weissmann Klein dies at 97 ANITA SNOW, Associated Press April 15, 2022 Updated: April 15, 2022 5:33 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Gerda Weissmann Klein, a Holocaust survivor who wrote about her ordeal and went on to receive a presidential medal of freedom, will be remembered at a memorial May 1 after her death this month.
Klein died April 3 in Phoenix, where she had lived since 1985. She was 97. Her granddaughter Alysa Cooper confirmed the death but did not give a cause.