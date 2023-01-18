Hochul's pick for NY top judge rejected by legislative panel

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee to lead the state's highest court was rejected by a state Senate panel Wednesday, dealing the governor a high-profile setback after weeks of criticism from progressive activists and union officials about the judge's record.
Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted not to forward Hector LaSalle’s Court of Appeals nomination to the full Senate after questioning him for more than four hours. Most of Hochul's fellow Democrats voted against LaSalle.