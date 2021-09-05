Historical society identifying graves of slaves at Va. park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Just 800 feet away from the Meadowcreek Golf Course clubhouse lies an undisrupted square of land marked off with a low rope fence. Beneath the grass, the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society and the city of Charlottesville believe there are at least 43 and potentially as many as 50 unmarked graves of enslaved laborers.
The graves are adjacent to a cemetery belonging to the Gilmer family, which owned a tobacco plantation on the land where the city-owned Pen Park is today. While the land is known now for its golf course and tennis courts, Tom Chapman, executive director of the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, says the park’s 280 acres tell a lot about local history.