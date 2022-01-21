You could own a cave for $3.4 million Dominic Genetti
,
Digital Reporter Jan. 21, 2022
1 of14
You could own Missouri's Jacob's Cave and 223 acres of land for $3.4 million.
Jacob's Cave | Zillow Show More Show Less
2 of14
You could own Missouri's Jacob's Cave and 223 acres of land for $3.4 million.
Jacob's Cave | Zillow Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14
You could own Missouri's Jacob's Cave and 223 acres of land for $3.4 million.
Jacob's Cave | Zillow Show More Show Less
5 of14
You could own Missouri's Jacob's Cave and 223 acres of land for $3.4 million.
Jacob's Cave | Zillow Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14
You could own Missouri's Jacob's Cave and 223 acres of land for $3.4 million.
Jacob's Cave | Zillow Show More Show Less
8 of14
You could own Missouri's Jacob's Cave and 223 acres of land for $3.4 million.
Jacob's Cave | Zillow Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14
You could own Missouri's Jacob's Cave and 223 acres of land for $3.4 million.
Jacob's Cave | Zillow Show More Show Less
11 of14
You could own Missouri's Jacob's Cave and 223 acres of land for $3.4 million.
Jacob's Cave | Zillow Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14
You could own Missouri's Jacob's Cave and 223 acres of land for $3.4 million.
Jacob's Cave | Zillow Show More Show Less
14 of14
Next to its popular moniker, the “Show-Me State,” Missouri is also known for its underground wonders. The boyhood home of Mark Twain and Walt Disney boasts 6,400 caves, so it’s no surprise that ol’ “Missour-uh” is referred to as the “Cave State” too.
And out of those 6,400 caves, one of them (and the adjacent land) is on the market for $3.4 million.
Dominic Genetti was born and raised in St. Louis and has been in the media industry since 2003. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Northwest Missouri State University, and has covered a variety of subjects including hard news, courts, enterprise features, and sports. From 2011 to 2013, Genetti wrote a syndicated baseball column that published daily throughout the country. He was also awarded the "Community Service" award from the Missouri Press Association for his efforts to bring light to a historic cemetery in disrepair in Hannibal, Missouri. Multimedia coverage is also part of Genetti's repertoire. In 2011 he was named the GateHouse Media Videographer of the Year. Genetti has worked for newspapers in Missouri, Iowa, Texas, and Illinois.