Hiroshima atomic bombing survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96 YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press Oct. 27, 2021 Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 4:12 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Sunao Tsuboi, a survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing who made opposing nuclear weapons the message of his life, including in a meeting with President Barack Obama in 2016, has died. He was 96.
Tsuboi died Oct. 24 in a hospital in Hiroshima in southwestern Japan. The cause of death was given as an irregular heartbeat caused by anemia, Nihon Hidankyo, the nationwide group of atomic bomb survivors he headed until his death, said Wednesday.