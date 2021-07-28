Hire signals plans to go forward with Hopkins police force

BALTIMORE (AP) — Johns Hopkins University has picked a Massachusetts police commissioner to serve as a vice president for public safety, signaling plans to move forward with the creation of a private police force that has sparked protests in the past, news outlets report.

The university announced Tuesday that Branville Bard Jr. will oversee security for the university, its medicine campuses and other facilities worldwide starting Aug. 30. He will also “play a leading role in the development and implementation of the Johns Hopkins Police Department.”