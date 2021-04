WEED, Calif. (AP) — The body of a 19-year-old woman was found this week in Northern California, nearly three months after her family reported her missing, authorities said.

Tatiana Dugger, 19, was discovered Sunday by a hiker in Siskiyou County in a remote area on federal land about 8 miles (13 kilometers) outside Weed, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook.