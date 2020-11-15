High winds knock out power for more than 140K Michigan homes

DETROIT (AP) — High winds knocked out power Sunday for more than 140,000 homes in lower Michigan as weather officials issued high wind warnings across most of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind advisories for most Michigan counties. Weather officials forecasted 25 to 30 mph winds and gusts up to 60 mph until Sunday evening.

DTE Energy reported 108,755 customers without power Sunday afternoon while Consumers Energy reported 35,910 customers affected. Outages, with high winds blowing down trees and power lines, were reported in counties including Lapeer, Ingham and Oakland.

“We have a really strong low pressure system that’s moving through the northern Great Lakes. That’s what’s going to be causing the really strong winds,” Ian Lee, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told The Detroit News. “During the fall and winter months, to get winds this strong usually only happens maybe once or twice a season.”