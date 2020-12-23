Higgins sworn in as new district attorney for Georgia county

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county has a new district attorney.

Keith Higgins took the oath of office Monday as the newly elected Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney in a ceremony at Selden Park. Higgins' first official day as the highest-ranking law enforcement official in the five-county judicial circuit is Jan. 4, The News reported.

The independent candidate defeated incumbent Jackie Johnson in the November election, securing 52.8% of the votes. Higgins acquired 8,500 signatures, more than double the amount needed, in order to run as an independent for the post.

“I want to thank all the people who worked tirelessly to get me on the ballot and get me elected,” Higgins said. “I want you to know that I still need your help, along with the help of everyone else in this circuit.”

Higgins has practiced law in Glynn County for more than 30 years, both as a defense attorney and as an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Brunswick district attorney's office for 23 years. The Mercer Law School graduate has been in private practice for the last 10 years.

The Brunswick Judicial Circuit includes Glynn, Camden, Appling, Jeff Davis and Wayne counties. Higgins said he will establish citizen advisory councils for each county to better understand the issues and needs of each. Higgins is also forming his team of prosecutors and administrators. Jury trials will begin in January for the first time in 10 months.

To accommodate social distancing requirements, jury selections for Glynn County Superior Court cases will convene at the Selden Park gymnasium where Higgins took his oath of office.