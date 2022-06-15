Herschel Walker reveals 2nd son he never mentioned publicly

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledged on Wednesday that he has a 10-year-old son whom he has not previously mentioned publicly, a disclosure that draws renewed attention to his previous outspoken calls for Black men to play an active role in the lives of their children.
Walker's campaign confirmed the existence of his son after The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that the boy's mother had taken Walker to court in 2014 to establish paternity and to get child support payments.