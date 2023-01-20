Here's what to expect from Tuesday's Oscar nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — There were, admittedly, some notable distractions at last year's ceremony, so you might have missed it: The old Oscar rules have gone out the window.
A film, streamed by Apple TV+, won Hollywood’s top award without a penny of box office. But this year — plot twist! — there isn’t one streaming title in the hunt for the Academy Awards’ major prizes. When nominations are announced Tuesday, popcorn will be on the menu. “Top Gun: Maverick,”“Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Elvis” all look assured of best-picture nods.