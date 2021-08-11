Here's how to avoid scams when cleaning up storm damage Be careful when hiring others to assist with repair and cleanup from damages Angela Mulka
angela.mulka@hearstnp.com Aug. 11, 2021 Updated: Aug. 11, 2021 12:04 p.m.
After a line of
storms in the area overnight, and another round expected for parts of Michigan tonight, the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan warns consumers to be cautious when hiring others to assist with repair and cleanup from damages.
"Times like these often bring out the best in our neighbors," says Phil Catlett, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. "But, unfortunately, it also brings out scammers who take advantage of those who have already been victimized."
