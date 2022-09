YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating the crash of a helicopter in southeastern South Dakota Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton about 10:30 a.m.

Only the pilot was on board. The FAA would not confirm details on the pilot’s condition.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.