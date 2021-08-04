Heated debate, scuffle over mask mandate ends board meeting

VILLA PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago school board adjourned without voting on a mask mandate for students and staff after the proposal sparked a heated debate and scuffle in the latest show of anger over coronavirus-related restrictions at schools.

District 45′s Tuesday evening school board meeting in Villa Park included yelling, heated words and an initial warning that the board would adjourn early after some attendees refused to comply with the meeting’s mask requirement to control the spread of COVID-19.