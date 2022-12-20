Hearing on FTX founder's extradition to US set for Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing Wednesday in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a source familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried's lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up.