Health unit in question after Beauregard voters reject tax

DeRIDDER, La. (AP) — In an election with a small turnout, Beauregard Parish voters refused to continue a tax that goes toward funding a parish health unit, raising the question of whether the health unit can continue.

The proposal would have authorized the collection of 2.42 mills which is estimated to bring in $670,000 each year. The 2.42 mills is a slight increase over the tax that was approved by voters back in 2009.

Parish Administrator Bryan McReynolds told the American Press that there is money to keep the health unit up and running for a while. He said the police jury may bring the issue back up to a vote in the future.

“We will continue to collect ad valorem taxes through the end of this year and that will support operations through 2021. After that is unknown,” McReynolds told the newspaper.

The newspaper reports that fewer than 10% of the registered voters in the parish turned out for the Saturday election.