Health class may influence heart risk in South Asians

A health education class tailored to South Asian culture was associated with improvements in certain cardiac risk factors and lower odds of death among participants, a new study shows.
South Asians – those with ethnic descent from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives or Bhutan – develop coronary artery disease at an earlier age compared to non-Hispanic white people. But assessment tools underestimate their risk, according to a 2018 report from the American Heart Association. South Asian people also are more likely to be hospitalized or die from coronary artery disease than people of other races and ethnicities.