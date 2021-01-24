Health Connector continuing open enrollment until March 23

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Health Connector is continuing open enrollment until March 23, providing additional time for state residents to access affordable health insurance — particularly those hurt by the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Officials said that with open enrollment ongoing, Massachusetts residents who do not have insurance have an additional opportunity to get coverage through the Health Connector.

That includes commercial plans through the ConnectorCare program, which provides help paying monthly premiums, and also offers low co-pays and no deductibles.

“Having health insurance means having the peace of mind that if sick or injured, access to health care and services is readily available,” Louis Gutierrez, executive director of the Health Connector said in a statement. “Hopefully those who don’t have coverage can take advantage of this opportunity to enroll and enjoy that peace of mind that comes with being insured.”

Along with people who do not have health insurance, people who are currently in COBRA coverage after losing their jobs can switch to a Health Connector plan.

People who need help applying for coverage or picking plan can find assistance at www.MAhealthconnector.org/navigators.

The Massachusetts Health Connector is the commonwealth’s health insurance exchange, and currently serves more than 300,000 people and small-employer members with health and dental insurance.