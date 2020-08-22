Hawaii reports 230 new coronavirus cases and 1 death

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials on Friday reported a newly confirmed death on Oahu because of the coronavirus.

The state's Department of Health also said 230 new confirmed cases were found, bringing the statewide total to 46 deaths and 6,072 positive tests since the pandemic first reached Hawaii in February.

The death was the sixth recorded this week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Oahu has had 38 deaths from the coronavirus, officials said. The U.S. death toll reached over 175,000 Friday.

The new confirmed coronavirus cases include 209 on Oahu, 13 on Hawaii island, six in Maui County and two on Kauai, officials said.

The state has registered 5,547 infections on Oahu, 269 in Maui, 177 on Hawaii island and 56 in Kauai County, officials said.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

As of Friday, there were 3,954 cases of people who had not recovered and 2,072 cases of people who had been released from isolation.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said 227 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 44 patients in intensive care units and 23 on ventilators. Green said 49% of the state’s 244 intensive care unit beds and 14% of the state's 459 ventilators are now in use.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.