Hawaii national park gets land where ancient villages stood CALEB JONES, Associated Press July 12, 2022 Updated: July 12, 2022 5:08 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Pohue Bay on Hawaii's Big Island is pictured April 11, 2022. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, was given new land in a deal that will protect and manage an ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. (Trust for Public Land via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 In this undated photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service, an area of Pohue Bay on Hawaii's Big Island is shown in 2021. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, was given new land in a deal that will protect and manage an ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. (National Park Service via AP) National Park Service/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 In this undated photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service, an endangered Hawaiian hawksbill sea turtle rests on the beach of Pohue Bay on Hawaii's Big Island. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, was given new land in a deal that will protect and manage an ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. (National Park Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 In this photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service, an area of Pohue Bay on Hawaii's Big Island is shown in 2021. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, was given new land in a deal that will protect and manage an ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. (National Park Service via AP) National Park Service/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 In this undated photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service, an area of Pohue Bay on Hawaii's Big Island is shown. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, was given new land in a deal that will protect and manage an ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. (National Park Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 In this undated photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service, stone walls of a former coastal dwelling is shown at Pohue Bay on Hawaii's Big Island. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, was given new land in a deal that will protect and manage an ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. (National Park Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 In this undated photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service, endangered Hawaiian hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings move into the ocean at Pohue Bay on Hawaii's Big Island. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, was given new land in a deal that will protect and manage an ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. (National Park Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 In this undated photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service, an area of Pohue Bay on Hawaii's Big Island is shown in 2021. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, was given new land in a deal that will protect and manage an ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. (National Park Service via AP) National Park Service/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 In this photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service, an anchialine pool is shown near Pohue Bay on Hawaii's Big Island in 2021. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, was given new land in a deal that will protect and manage an ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. (National Park Service via AP) National Park Service/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday was given new land in a deal that will protect and manage an ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts.
Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit land preservation group, transferred its ownership of Pohue Bay and surrounding land to the National Park Service.