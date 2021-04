HONOLULU (AP) — Veteran Hawaii State Sen. Kalani English said Tuesday he will retire on May 1 after being diagnosed with long-term effects of COVID-19.

English, who serves as the Senate majority leader, said he contracted the disease while traveling outside Hawaii with family in November. His symptoms at the time were mild, but he noticed pervasive lethargy, memory challenges and “fogginess” in his thinking when he returned home.