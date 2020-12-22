Hawaii hopes to avoid furloughs thanks to virus relief bill

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's governor and legislative leaders expressed hope Monday that a new coronavirus relief package being voted on in the U.S. Congress will allow the state to either delay or avoid furloughing state employees.

Gov. David Ige said his staff was going through the 6,000-page bill to understand what help would be heading to Hawaii.

“And clearly, I am hopeful that the funding provided with the federal government will be flexible enough so that we can look at deferring or reducing the furloughs that we have planned,” Ige said.

Word of the relief bill came as Ige released his proposed budget 30 days before the Legislature was scheduled to convene on Jan. 20. The budget, which covers spending for the next two fiscal years, included furloughs because Congress hadn't yet agreed on a new relief bill when his staff drafted it. Then lawmakers in Washington came to an agreement on Sunday and put it in bill form Monday.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said the federal bill includes about $200 million for Hawaii schools, which can be used to support teacher salaries. Altogether, the Hawaii Democrat said the bill has at least $1.7 billion in funding for the islands, including money for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, hospitals and health care workers.

The governor and state lawmakers had expected to use the state's general funds to pay for these medical costs. Federal funding will allow the state to use the money elsewhere.

The help is critical for Hawaii, which has suffered a sharp drop in tax revenue as the coronavirus pandemic clobbers the tourism industry, the state's biggest employer and driver of the economy.

Earlier this month Ige announced plans to furlough most state employees, including teachers, to plug a $1.4 billion hole in the annual state budget. About 10,000 state workers would have to stay home two days a month under the plan, resulting in about a 9% salary cut. The state Department of Education released modified furlough plans for more than 20,000 employees taking into account the academic calendar to minimize the affect the days off would have on student instruction.

Rep. Sylvia Luke, the chairperson of the House Finance Committee, said the federal relief bill offers the governor an opportunity to reexamine his proposals.

“We will be working very closely with him and departments to reevaluate and then come to some consensus on how we can work together to come up with a balanced budget,” Luke said.