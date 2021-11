HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii remains among the most restrictive states for COVID-19 mandates, despite having one of the highest vaccination rates in the country.

Various state and county rules have changed often, leaving some businesses, travelers and residents confused and frustrated.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said earlier this year that all restrictions would end once 70% of the population was fully vaccinated, but a surge of delta variant cases filled hospitals and extended rules to guard against COVID-19.

Now, case counts have dropped and about 83% of eligible Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated, but many rules remain in place.

Germaine Malabanan plans to get married on Oahu this month after her wedding was delayed twice because of the pandemic.

Security guards that are required for weddings will make sure her guests are wearing masks even while outdoors, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday.

“If everyone is vaccinated and we are all outside, I don’t see why we need the masks,” Malabanan said.

The rules also mean unvaccinated guests can’t come. While most venues on Oahu allow proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for admission, regulations don't allow weddings to use the testing option.