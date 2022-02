BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed the board chair of Bismarck-based Capital Electric Cooperative to serve on North Dakota’s Public Service Commission until voters choose a permanent successor in November.

Sheri Haugen-Hoffart succeeds Brian Kroshus, who Burgum appointed to head the state Tax Department in December. Burgum tabbed Kroshus to replace Ryan Rauschenberger, who resigned after seven years as tax commissioner to focus on recovering from alcohol problems.