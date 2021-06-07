Hate crime charges added in Asian American store attacks

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man accused in a rampage at three Baltimore liquor stores owned by Asian American families last month is now facing hate crime charges, prosecutors announced Monday.
Daryl Doles, 50, was already charged with robbery and assault for the attacks, but a 22-count indictment returned Monday includes nine hate-crime counts and multiple attempted murder charges. If convicted of all charges, Doles faces a potential maximum sentence of two life sentences plus 65 years in prison, prosecutors said in a news release.