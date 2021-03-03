Hatcher wins Alabama Senate District 26 race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama voters have promoted an Alabama state House representative to the state Senate.

In a special election Tuesday, Democrat Kirk Hatcher defeated Republican William Greene, a former Montgomery city councilman, with 78% of the vote for the District 26 seat. According to the Alabama secretary of state’s unofficial results, Hatcher got 4,565 votes while Greene got 1,254, WSFA-TV reported.

The District 26 seat was vacated in September when former state Sen. David Burkette resigned and pleaded guilty to a campaign violation.

Hatcher was elected in 2018 to represent House District 78. There is no word yet on when his House seat will be filled.

During his state Senate campaign, Hatcher said Alabama has lost a lot of communal concern, “especially in terms of leadership that I recognized from growing up.” He also said focusing on education and economic development will provide more opportunities and help reduce crime.

District 26 covers much of Montgomery County.