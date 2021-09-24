Hastert's settlement with accuser to be finalized Monday

YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The deadline for attorneys to finalize an out-of-court settlement between former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse was delayed until next week, the court clerk's office said Friday.
A hearing on the agreement and an order to dismiss the lawsuit that the man brought over what he claimed was Hastert’s refusal to pay him $1.8 million to remain quiet about the alleged sexual abuse will be held Monday, according to the clerk’s office in Kendall County. Attorneys originally had until Friday to present the judge with the written settlement.