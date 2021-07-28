If you or your family are living near or visiting Michigan waters in summer or fall months it is important to be aware of the potential for harmful algal blooms.

A normal and important part of many aquatic ecosystems, cyanobacteria or “blue-green algae” is only dangerous when it produces toxins, called cyanotoxins, which at high levels can be harmful to people, marine life and the environment.

There are many different species of cyanobacteria, and not all produce cyanotoxins. However, you cannot tell if cyanotoxins are present in a cyanobacterial bloom just by looking at it, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

So, to be safe, the department is warning residents and visitors to avoid contact with any and all algal blooms, as cyanobacteria could become prevalent as the summer progresses.

“Before going in the water, we recommend Michiganders look for visible algal blooms or scums on any late, and that people and pets stay out of water in areas that look affected,” said Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

An algal bloom occurs when there is a rapid increase in cyanobacteria. If the bloom can produce toxins, it is classified as a harmful algal bloom. The occurrence of cyanobacteria and their toxins has been confirmed in lakes across Michigan in previous years, and elevated toxin levels have been documented in a small percentage of Michigan lakes.

Last year, 61 harmful algal blooms in 35 Michigan counties were reported to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, according to a press release issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As the bacteria formations with cyanotoxins, the irritants harmful to humans and wildlife, are most common next month and in September, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services wants people to be on the lookout for hazardous areas.



If you suspect you have found a harmful algal bloom, here’s what Michigan Department of Health and Human Services advises:

• Do not let people, pets or livestock in the water or near the shore in impacted areas.

• Unless the bloom covers a large part of the lake, you can still use any part of the lake that is not affected.

• Always rinse off people and pets after contact with any lake water.

• If there is a posted harmful algal bloom advisory or closing, follow its instructions.

• Report suspected harmful algal blooms to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy by emailing AlgaeBloom@Michigan.gov or calling 800-662-9278. If possible, include pictures of the suspected harmful algal bloom.

Breathing in or swallowing water containing harmful algal blooms and their toxins may cause the following symptoms: runny eyes or nose, asthma-like symptoms, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, numbness, headaches, dizziness or difficulty breathing. Skin contact can cause rashes, blisters and hives, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Animals, especially dogs, can become ill or die after contact with these toxins. Signs of illness can include vomiting, diarrhea, staggered walking and convulsions. Preventative measures for dogs include keeping them out of the water wherever surface scums or discolored water are visible, bringing along clean, fresh water for them to drink and rinsing them off after contact with any lake water. If a pet or livestock animal becomes sick after contact with water that may have a harmful algal bloom, contact a veterinarian right away.

For more information on these harmful algal blooms, including a picture guide, visit here.