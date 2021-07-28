Harmful algal bacteria in Michigan water, may threaten human and animal health Algal blooms may look unattractive, but some are actually toxic Angela Mulka
,
angela.mulka@hearstnp.com July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 3:52 p.m.
Pictured is a harmful algal bloom in polluted water.
Harmful algal blooms release toxins known as cyanotoxins.
Breathing in or swallowing water containing harmful algal blooms and their toxins may cause the following symptoms: runny eyes or nose, asthma-like symptoms, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, numbness, headaches, dizziness or difficulty breathing. Skin contact can cause rashes, blisters and hives.
If you or your family are living near or visiting Michigan waters in summer or fall months it is important to be aware of the potential for harmful algal blooms.
A normal and important part of many aquatic ecosystems, cyanobacteria or “blue-green algae” is only dangerous when it produces toxins, called cyanotoxins, which at high levels can be harmful to people, marine life and the environment.
