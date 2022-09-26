Hardship remains for Ukrainian town emerging from occupation LORI HINNANT, Associated Press Sep. 26, 2022 Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 3:09 a.m.
1 of17 Margaryta Tkachenko, 29 years old, feeds her 9-month-old daughter Sophia in the recently retaken town of Izium, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Rainwater is for showers and dishes. Scavenged wood is for the cooking fires. But almost nothing keeps out the autumn chill in homes without windows.
Russian forces controlled Izium for six months before being forced to retreat two weeks ago in a Ukrainian counteroffensive. On one of the last days of the battle, a grad rocket exploded in Margaryta Tkachenko’s yard. Its carcass is there still, something of a novelty for her children and a reminder of the terrible six months the family has endured.