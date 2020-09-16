Handcuffed suspect takes off in squad car, officer fires gun

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — A deputy fired his weapon after being hit by his own squad car that had been commandeered by a handcuffed suspect, police in north-central Iowa said.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon near Eagle Grove when a Wright County sheriff’s deputy stopped a car being driven by Sean McMillan, 31, of Fort Dodge, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release. McMillan was suspected in an earlier disturbance, officials said, and the deputy arrested him on suspicion of driving while suspended and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Investigators said the deputy handcuffed McMillan and placed him in the front seat of his squad car. While the deputy was questioning a passenger, investigators said, McMillan jumped the center console of the squad car, punched the accelerator and hit the deputy before speeding off in the officer's car. The deputy fired a single shot that hit the squad car’s windshield, but did not injure anyone.

Police later found the abandoned the squad and determined McMillan had fled on foot.

McMillan was later found hiding at a friend’s house and was arrested, official said.

The deputy involved, who has not been named, was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released for minor injuries.