Hamas marks anniversary, predicts confrontation with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians on Wednesday thronged a rally in downtown Gaza to mark the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Hamas militant group, as leaders predicted a year of “open confrontation” with the hardline Israeli government expected to take office in the coming days.
Hamas, an armed Islamic group that has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, worked hard to mobilize the large turnout at the city's Katiba park, viewing it as a show of strength at a time when it appears to be struggling for popularity.