Haiti prime minister resigns amid violence, political strife EVENS SANON, Associated Press April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 7:57 a.m.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe announced early Wednesday that he has resigned as the country faces a spike in killings and kidnappings and prepares for an upcoming constitutional referendum and general election later this year.
Jouthe had served as prime minister since March 2020. He did not provide an explanation for his resignation and could not be immediately reached for comment.