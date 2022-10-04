Haiti at breaking point as economy tanks and violence soars EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 2:55 p.m.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double.
Gunshots rang out as protesters blocked roads with iron gates and mango trees. Then Haiti’s most powerful gang took it a step further: It dug trenches to block access to the Caribbean country’s largest fuel terminal, vowing not to budge until Henry resigns and prices for fuel and basic goods go down.
EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO