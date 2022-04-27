Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Prince Albert

Raiders 3, Ice 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Finley Wpg (tripping) 13:53; Shilo Pa (interference) 17:49.

Second Period

1. Prince Albert, Aquilon 1 (Shilo, Latimer) 1:53 (pp).

Penalties — Zloty Wpg (hooking) 0:55; McClennon Wpg (charging) 7:44; Gislason Pa (holding) 11:27; Finley Wpg, Allan Pa (roughing) 13:23.

Third Period

2. Prince Albert, Johnston 1 (unassisted) 1:06.

3. Winnipeg, Milne 4 (Savoie, Geekie) 18:51 (pp).

4. Prince Albert, Stanick 1 (Herman) 19:10 (en).

Penalties — Stanick Pa (slashing) 17:02; Vitelli Pa (hooking) 18:03; Benson Wpg (embellishment) 18:03; Winnipeg bench (delay of game, served by Friesen) 19:10.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 9 13 5 _ 27
Prince Albert 8 11 4 _ 23

Goal — Winnipeg: Hauser (L, ). Prince Albert: Chaika (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 1-3; Prince Albert: 1-4.

Referees — Brayden Arcand, Corey Koop. Linesmen — Sean Dufour, Troy Semenchuk.

Attendance — 2,568 at Prince Albert.

