Blazers 7, Royals 6 (OT)

First Period

1. Victoria, Schultz 13 (Prowse, Warm) 6:15.

2. Victoria, Prowse 3 (Haden) 8:13.

3. Kamloops, Zary 32 (Franklin, Martin) 15:04 (pp).

Penalties — Lamb Vic, Sopotyk Kam (roughing) 6:49; Miller Vic, Warm Vic, Hughes Kam (roughing) 14:23.

Second Period

4. Kamloops, Schmiemann 5 (Baragano, Stankoven) 7:57.

5. Victoria, Schultz 14 (Cutler, Prowse) 11:31 (pp).

6. Victoria, Cutler 15 (unassisted) 14:16 (sh).

7. Kamloops, Stankoven 24 (Stuart, Pillar) 14:51 (pp).

Penalties — Schultz Vic, Stuart Kam (major, major-fighting) 4:44; Stuart Kam (kneeing) 4:44; Zary Kam (inter. on goaltender) 10:37; Warm Vic (roughing) 12:28; Zary Kam (cross checking) 12:28; Ettinger Vic (high sticking) 13:26; Gannon Vic (interference) 18:10.

Third Period

8. Kamloops, Stankoven 25 (Onyebuchi) 5:40.

9. Kamloops, Sopotyk 4 (Seminoff, Stankoven) 13:34.

10. Victoria, Ettinger 1 (Oliver, Haden) 15:09.

11. Kamloops, Sopotyk 5 (Schmiemann, Pillar) 16:58 (pp).

12. Victoria, Oliver 18 (unassisted) 19:26 (sh).

Penalties — Ettinger Vic (high sticking) 16:49; Prowse Vic (high sticking) 18:58.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 7 15 10 0 _ 32
Kamloops 15 11 13 1 _ 40

Goal — Victoria: Evanoff (40 shots, 33 saves). Kamloops: Ramsay (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 1-2; Kamloops: 4-5.

Referees — Jeff Ingram, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Brett Mackey.

Attendance — 5,524 at Kamloops.