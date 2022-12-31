HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Victoria

Giants 4, Royals 3 (SO) First Period 1. Victoria, Parker 4 (Poole, Schuurman) 4:51 (pp). 2. Victoria, Poole 19 (Schuurman) 13:26. Penalties \u2014 Misskey Vic (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 0:33; Langkow Van (misconduct, game misconduct; major, major-kneeing) 0:33; Langkow Van, Misskey Vic (major, major-fighting) 0:33; Anderson Van (high sticking) 3:49; Spizawka Vic (kneeing) 10:05; Spizawka Vic (interference) 16:02. Second Period 3. Vancouver, Cull 1 (Lipinski, May) 16:20. 4. Vancouver, Leslie 7 (Gronick, Roberts) 19:37. Penalties \u2014 Haynes Van (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct; instigator) 3:38; Haynes Van, Zemlak Vic (major, major-fighting) 3:38; Zemlak Vic (interference) 3:38; Trembecky Vic (hooking) 13:42; Leslie Van, Kipkie Vic (roughing) 15:24; Lipinski Van (10-minute misconduct) 16:20; Parker Vic (10-minute misconduct) 20:00. Third Period 5. Vancouver, Haynes 2 (Anderson, Thorpe) 13:15. 6. Victoria, Trembecky 2 (Kipkie, Holt) 14:20. Penalties \u2014 None. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shootout \u2014 Vancouver wins 2-0 Victoria: , Patton miss, Poole miss. Vancouver: , Halaburda goal, Lipinski goal. Shots on goal by Vancouver 9 15 8 1 _ 34 Victoria 13 5 9 4 _ 31 Goal \u2014 Vancouver: Vikman (W, ). Victoria: Holt (33 shots, 30 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Vancouver: 0-3; Victoria: 1-2. Referees \u2014 Brayden Arcand, Brady Casparie. Linesmen \u2014 Cole Cooke, Jack McNabb. Attendance \u2014 4,165 at Victoria.