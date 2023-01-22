HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Kelowna

Giants 4, Rockets 3 First Period 1. Kelowna, McMillen 6 (unassisted) 13:22 (sh). 2. Vancouver, Edwards 2 (unassisted) 14:26. Penalties \u2014 Johnson Kel (tripping) 11:32; Mittelsteadt Kel (high sticking) 17:12. Second Period 3. Vancouver, Halaburda 15 (Leslie, Thorpe) 14:22 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Anderson Van (tripping) 4:17; Edwards Van (interference) 8:51; DeSouza Kel (cross checking) 13:39. Third Period 4. Vancouver, Dale 4 (unassisted) 6:17. 5. Kelowna, Kydd 12 (Price, Szturc) 7:13. 6. Vancouver, Thorpe 2 (Anderson, Bruce) 9:28 (pp). 7. Kelowna, Kydd 13 (Golder, Szturc) 13:20. Penalties \u2014 Edwards Van (mouthguard) 6:17; Babcock Kel (boarding) 7:29; Palmieri Van (interference) 15:13; Lipinski Van (slashing) 16:24. Shots on goal by Vancouver 13 8 8 _ 29 Kelowna 6 13 9 _ 28 Goal \u2014 Vancouver: Mirwald (W, ). Kelowna: Boyko (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Vancouver: 2-4; Kelowna: 0-4. Referees \u2014 Mark Pearce, Derek Bandstra. Linesmen \u2014 Zach Anderson, Dustin Minty. Attendance \u2014 4,540 at Kelowna.