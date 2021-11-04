HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Kelowna

Farmers' Almanac predicts weather for Thanksgiving, Christmas... While you’re cooking up a feast inside for the Thanksgiving holiday, Mother Nature will be...

Secretary of State now offering non-binary option on State ID Starting Nov. 10, Michiganders will be able to change their sex designation on their ID to a...

This popular Filipino specialty fast-food restaurant is coming... Michigan is one of the last Midwest states to get a Jollibee, a popular Philippines-based...