Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Portland

Winterhawks 7, Americans 1

First Period

1. Portland, O'Brien 11 (Nguyen, Hanas) 0:53.

2. Portland, Klassen 29 (Stefan, Smythe) 1:45.

3. Portland, Klassen 30 (Stefan, Dureau) 13:24.

4. Portland, Thompson 1 (Hanas, Fromm-Delorme) 16:04.

Penalties — Gould Tc (coach's challenge bench minor) 13:24; McCleary Por (high sticking) 18:19.

Second Period

5. Portland, Stefan 33 (Klassen, Dureau) 4:46.

6. Portland, Hanus 16 (Dureau, Hanas) 7:09 (pp).

7. Tri-City, Ernst 11 (Lajoie, Huo) 8:11.

8. Portland, Schelter 9 (Klassen, Cagnoni) 16:31 (pp).

Penalties — Jean Jr. Tc (delay of game) 6:32; Bouchard Tc (cross checking) 14:50.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Schelter Por (slashing) 15:37; Bell Tc (roughing) 17:30.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 11 9 9 _ 29
Portland 15 12 14 _ 41

Goal — Tri-City: Avakyan (L, ). Portland: Gauthier (W, ), Giannuzzi (0:00 third, 9 shots, 9 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-2; Portland: 2-3.

Referees — Trevor Nolan, Ryan O'Keefe. Linesmen — Jarrod Boman, Toby Wolfe.

Attendance — 4,344 at Portland.

More News