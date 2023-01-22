Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Kamloops

Blazers 6, Americans 5 (OT)

First Period

1. Tri-City, Dragicevic 10 (Bell, Luypen) 11:17 (sh).

2. Kamloops, Sydor 6 (Stankoven, Seminoff) 17:40.

3. Tri-City, Peters 2 (Sloan) 19:10.

Penalties — Hofer Kam (double minor, roughing) 9:14; Freer Tc (roughing) 9:14; Lajoie Tc (holding) 10:47; Zellweger Kam (holding) 11:46.

Second Period

4. Tri-City, Ernst 22 (Mechura) 12:19.

Penalties — Luypen Tc (interference) 1:20; Bell Tc (boarding) 6:33; Serraglio Tc, Minten Kam (roughing) 14:59; Dragicevic Tc (roughing) 17:43.

Third Period

5. Kamloops, Minten 20 (Zellweger, Seminoff) 0:29.

6. Kamloops, Stankoven 21 (Sydor, Zellweger) 10:20 (pp).

7. Tri-City, Mechura 13 (Belton) 11:47.

8. Tri-City, Ernst 23 (Dragicevic) 14:05 (pp).

9. Kamloops, Zellweger 14 (Stankoven, Bankier) 15:44 (pp).

10. Kamloops, Stankoven 22 (Bankier, Zellweger) 16:47 (pp).

Penalties — Sarell Kam (slashing) 5:10; Luypen Tc (holding) 8:55; Michael Kam (tripping) 12:24; Belton Tc (holding) 14:38; Bell Tc (high sticking) 15:20; Bairos Kam (hooking) 19:37.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 13 10 13 1 _ 37
Kamloops 11 18 20 2 _ 51

Goal — Tri-City: Avakyan (51 shots, 45 saves). Kamloops: Kieper (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 1-5; Kamloops: 3-7.

Referees — Josh Albinati, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Tom Donaldson, Derek Hatch.

Attendance — 5,129 at Kamloops.

Written By
More News