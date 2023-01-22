Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Medicine Hat

Broncos 4, Tigers 3 (OT)

First Period

1. Medicine Hat, Bocharov 9 (Wiesblatt) 12:30.

2. Swift Current, Filmon 30 (Ward, Hvidston) 15:21 (pp).

Penalties — Birnie Sc (checking from behind) 4:51; Fluker Sc (cross checking) 9:10; Davies Sc (hooking) 9:17; Melin Mh (interference) 14:38; Davies Sc (interference) 18:47.

Second Period

3. Medicine Hat, Melin 12 (Lindstrom, St. Martin) 4:50.

4. Medicine Hat, Basha 10 (Wiesblatt, Krebs) 17:11.

Penalties — Hanas Mh (high sticking) 8:39; Gould Sc (tripping) 11:23; McGinley Sc (tripping) 17:49; Ward Sc, Hodass Mh (major, major-fighting) 19:50; Hodass Mh (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 19:50.

Third Period

5. Swift Current, Pickering 6 (Hvidston) 7:44.

6. Swift Current, Hvidston 10 (Pickering, Davies) 17:36.

Penalties — None.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 5 7 12 1 _ 25
Medicine Hat 17 13 8 0 _ 38

Goal — Swift Current: Rocha (W, ). Medicine Hat: Langkow (25 shots, 21 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 1-3; Medicine Hat: 0-6.

Referees — Mason Stewart, Chris Crich. Linesmen — Darren Holeha, Greg Sarauer.

Attendance — 2,123 at Medicine Hat.

Written By
More News