HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Edmonton

Oil Kings 7, Broncos 0

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Dyck Sc (tripping) 3:53; Ward Sc, Prokop Edm (roughing) 11:18; Horstmann Edm (charging) 14:29.

Second Period

1. Edmonton, Neighbours 8 (Demek, Guhle) 1:46.

2. Edmonton, Souch 11 (Guenther, Sourdif) 5:00.

3. Edmonton, Demek 14 (Neighbours) 7:30.

4. Edmonton, Kuny 2 (unassisted) 8:40.

5. Edmonton, Souch 12 (Sourdif, Guenther) 14:58.

6. Edmonton, Miller 3 (Williams) 19:10.

Penalties — Prokop Edm (hooking) 10:49; Demek Edm (cross checking) 15:20; Davies Sc (tripping) 15:50; McGinley Sc (interference) 16:07.

Third Period

7. Edmonton, Guhle 4 (Neighbours, Wynne) 17:03.

Penalties — Horstmann Edm (kneeing) 0:34; Van Impe Sc, Kubicek Edm (double minor, roughing) 2:37; Kubicek Edm (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 2:37; Kuny Edm (slashing) 17:18; McCagherty Sc, Guhle Edm (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 18:56; Kuny Edm (high sticking) 19:51.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 5 1 5 _ 11
Edmonton 14 22 14 _ 50

Goal — Swift Current: Dyck (L, ). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-6; Edmonton: 0-3.

Referees — Curtis Johanson, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Kristian Brown, Scott Kramers.

Attendance — 5,166 at Edmonton.

